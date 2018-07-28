Jamaican Amongst Habitat for Humanity of Broward New Board Members

“We are very excited to have Gail, Rick, Julie and Miguel on board,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward CEO & Executive Director. “In this our 35th year, as we embark on our boldest and most transformational build ever, they bring incredible talent to our already strong team.”

Gail Daley, Patrick (Rick) McCall, Julie Medley and Miguel Palacios joined the Habitat Broward group as its newest board members. The team already included Robert Taylor, Jr. (Chair), Kelly Kolb (1st Vice Chair), Steve Palmer (Treasurer, Chair -Finance Committee), Robert Barron (Secretary), Bill Feinberg (Past Chair), John Romandetti (Chair – ReStore Committee), George Barbar, Gary Bitner, Eduardo Caballero (Chair – Construction Committee), Raquel Case, James Davey, Ric Green, Dr. Eloise McCoy-Cain (Chair – Family Support Committee), Burnadette Norris-Weeks, Lily Pardo, Susan Renneisen, and Kris Rich.

As Vice President of Operations at Sunshine Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, Jamaican Gail Daley has been in the Health Care Managed Care profession for over 25 years with a long history of serving medically underserved communities.

McCall is a Managing Member with R & M Capital, LLC. Prior to that, he was Partner, President and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Financial Trust Management, a boutique investment management firm specializing in active and passive equity and fixed income strategies for high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

As Executive Director for the Urban Land Institute’s Southeast Florida/Caribbean District Council, Medley is a passionate advocate for three main areas – resiliency, housing affordability, and mobility.

Palacios is an Executive Vice President at Mercantil Bank where he is responsible for overseeing all domestic personal and commercial banking initiatives to grow relationships, maintain the bank’s excellent credit quality and provide best in class service to customers in the markets where the bank operates – South Florida, Houston and New York City.

About Habitat for Humanity of Broward

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out”too low to very low-income families who are unable to qualify for conventional financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives.

Key initiatives include empowering partner families through education, resources, and support to successfully achieve their personal, academic and professional goals; teaching the youth of future homeowner families the skills and attitudes needed to make better life choices and break the intergenerational cycle of poverty; increasing awareness and educating the community regarding issues related to the affordable housing crisis and what they can do to help; pursuing green building certification for Habitat Broward homes in order to make our design more sustainable and eco-friendly; as well as revitalizing and strengthening the community by building affordable homes throughout Broward County.

