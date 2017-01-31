On this day in Jamaican history: Jamaican-American Actress Kerry Washington

Actress Kerry Washington was born on January 31, 1977. She is an American actress of Jamaican heritage through her mother Valerie. She is featured on the ABC hit series “Scandal”. She is known for her roles as Ray Charles’s wife, Della Bea Robinson, in the film Ray (2004), as Idi Amin’s wife Kay in The Last King of Scotland, and as Alicia Masters, love interest of Ben Grimm/The Thing in the live-action Fantastic Four films of 2005 and 2007. She has also starred in the critically acclaimed independent films Our Song and The Dead Girl.

