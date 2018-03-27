Jamaican Alrene Richards Barr Honored by Atlanta Tribune

Jamaican Alrene Richards Barr, the Director of International Business of the Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, will be honored at the annual Women of Excellence Celebration sponsored by the Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine and AtlantaDailyWorld.com on March 29, 2018, at The Fairmont Hotel. Award-winning journalist Ed Gordon will host the event. For more than a decade, the awards have been given to recognize women from the Atlanta area who display the highest level of leadership and commitment to their communities, acting as empowering and inspiring role models. The 2018 event will provide special recognition to Dr. Bernice King and actress Victoria Rowell. King will receive the Civil Rights Legacy Award, and Rowell will be presented with the Community Crusader Award. In 2015, Barr received the Vin Martin Community Service Award from the Atlanta Jamaican Association, an award given to individuals who have a broad-based and continuing commitment to their community and public service. As the top business lifestyle publication in the region, the Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine is also Black Atlanta’s top source for relevant news and information on business and generational wealth-building. Its goal is to educate readers to find solutions that will empower them economically, politically, and socially.

Source: Atlanta Tribune