Jamaican Hotel Listed as One of Top 5 Caribbean Family-Friendly Hotels

The Moon Palace Jamaica hotel in Ocho Rios has been included on the British Airways list of the Top Five family-friendly hotels in the Caribbean. The Moon Palace is located on a private beach on Ocho Rios Bay. The all-inclusive hotel features something for the whole family, including a kids’ club, a teen lounge, and an adults-only martini bar and nightclub. There is also a wide variety of water sports activities available and a choice of family-friendly dining venues for the evening. The other hotels on the list include St James’s Club & Villas by Elite in Antigua, St James’s Club Morgan Bay by Elite in St Lucia, the Fairmont Southampton in Bermuda, and the Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Mexico.

About The Moon Palace Jamaica

Information and Photo Source: UK Telegraph , kayleighx