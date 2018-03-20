Jamaican Hotel Included among Forbes Travel Guide 2018 Star Award Winners

The Forbes Magazine Travel Guide has included Jamaica’s Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay among its Star Award Winners. Jamaica is one of the new countries included in the Travel Guide for 2018. The accommodation has a storied reputation, starting from its beginnings in the 1950s when the island was becoming increasingly famous as a vacation destination. The resort has hosted numerous celebrities from all walks of life, including the Kennedys, who selected the hotel for their honeymoon. Round Hill is where the musical “The Sound of Music” was written, and it also provided the backdrop for the popular 1996 film “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.” Today, the property continues to host Hollywood stars and professional athletes from around the world who come to enjoy its authentic island charm. The hotel features open-air suites, spectacular views, and all the pampering any guest requires. Forbes celebrated the 60th anniversary of its Travel Guide in 2018 by releasing its list of Star Rating winners, recognizing the finest properties and best service in 50 countries around the world.

Below is a list of all the Caribbean Forbes Magazine Star Award Winners:

Amanyara – Turks & Caicos

Belmond La Samanna – St Martin

Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa – Bermuda

Caneel Bay Resort – Virgin Islands (US)

Capella Marigot Bay Resort and Marina – St Lucia

Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France – St Barts

Condado Vanderbilt Hotel – Puerto Rico

Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve – Puerto Rico

Eden Rock – St. Barths – St Barts

Elbow Beach Bermuda – Bermuda

Fairmont Southampton – Bermuda

Four Seasons Resort Nevis – St Kitts & Nevis

Gansevoort Turks & Caicos – Turks & Caicos

Grace Bay Club – Turks & Caicos

Hôtel Le Toiny – St Barts

Jade Mountain Resort – St Lucia

Ladera Resort Saint Lucia – St Lucia

Le Guanahani – St Barts

Le Sereno – St Barts

La Prairie Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman – Cayman Islands

Peter Island Resort & Spa – British Virgin Islands

Remède Spa Bahia Beach – Puerto Rico

The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba – Aruba

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman – Cayman Islands

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas – Virgin Islands (US)

Rosewood Bermuda – Bermuda

Round Hill Hotel and Villas – Jamaica

Sandy Lane Hotel – Barbados

Seven Stars Resort & Spa – Turks & Caicos

The Somerset on Grace Bay – Turks & Caicos

The Spa at Condado Vanderbilt – Puerto Rico

Spa Botánico – Puerto Rico

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico – Puerto Rico

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort – St Lucia

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort and Spa – Cayman Islands

Source: Forbes Magazine

Photo Credit: Instagram @roundhillresort