Jamaican Hotel Included among Forbes Travel Guide 2018 Star Award Winners

The Forbes Magazine Travel Guide has included Jamaica’s Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay among its Star Award Winners. Jamaica is one of the new countries included in the Travel Guide for 2018. The accommodation has a storied reputation, starting from its beginnings in the 1950s when the island was becoming increasingly famous as a vacation destination. The resort has hosted numerous celebrities from all walks of life, including the Kennedys, who selected the hotel for their honeymoon. Round Hill is where the musical “The Sound of Music” was written, and it also provided the backdrop for the popular 1996 film “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.” Today, the property continues to host Hollywood stars and professional athletes from around the world who come to enjoy its authentic island charm. The hotel features open-air suites, spectacular views, and all the pampering any guest requires. Forbes celebrated the 60th anniversary of its Travel Guide in 2018 by releasing its list of Star Rating winners, recognizing the finest properties and best service in 50 countries around the world.
Below is a list of all the Caribbean Forbes Magazine Star Award Winners:
- Amanyara – Turks & Caicos
- Belmond La Samanna – St Martin
- Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa – Bermuda
- Caneel Bay Resort – Virgin Islands (US)
- Capella Marigot Bay Resort and Marina – St Lucia
- Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France – St Barts
- Condado Vanderbilt Hotel – Puerto Rico
- Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve – Puerto Rico
- Eden Rock – St. Barths – St Barts
- Elbow Beach Bermuda – Bermuda
- Fairmont Southampton – Bermuda
- Four Seasons Resort Nevis – St Kitts & Nevis
- Gansevoort Turks & Caicos – Turks & Caicos
- Grace Bay Club – Turks & Caicos
- Hôtel Le Toiny – St Barts
- Jade Mountain Resort – St Lucia
- Ladera Resort Saint Lucia – St Lucia
- Le Guanahani – St Barts
- Le Sereno – St Barts
- La Prairie Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman – Cayman Islands
- Peter Island Resort & Spa – British Virgin Islands
- Remède Spa Bahia Beach – Puerto Rico
- The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba – Aruba
- The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman – Cayman Islands
- The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas – Virgin Islands (US)
- Rosewood Bermuda – Bermuda
- Round Hill Hotel and Villas – Jamaica
- Sandy Lane Hotel – Barbados
- Seven Stars Resort & Spa – Turks & Caicos
- The Somerset on Grace Bay – Turks & Caicos
- The Spa at Condado Vanderbilt – Puerto Rico
- Spa Botánico – Puerto Rico
- The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico – Puerto Rico
- Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort – St Lucia
- The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort and Spa – Cayman Islands
Source: Forbes Magazine
Photo Credit: Instagram @roundhillresort