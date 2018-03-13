Five Jamaican Hotels Make Tripadvisor Top 25 TravelersChoice for Service in Caribbean, Iberostarr Grand Hotel Rose Hall Ranked 13th in the World

Five Jamaican hotels were voted to the Tripadvisor TravelersChoice list of Top 25 Caribbean Hotels for Service. They include the Cliff Hotel, the Jamaica Inn, The Resort at Wilkes Bay, the Spa Retreat Boutique Hotel, and the Tryall Club.

The Cliff Hotel is Number 2 on the list. This hotel was singled out by visitors for its friendly staff that always respects privacy yet is available at all times to fulfill the needs of the hotel guests.

Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios is Number 5, offering an intimate luxury accommodation in which staff pampers guests as they relax in the refreshing Caribbean ocean breezes.

The Resort at Wilkes Bay in Port Antonio is Number 14. Here every villa, cottage and apartment has its own cook ready to prepare and service meals and to look after the guests during their stay with personalized service.

The Spa Retreat Boutique Hotel in Westmoreland is Number 18 and offers the ideal romantic destination or wellness retreat. This adults-only venue caters to guests’ needs with modern technology combined with a rustic island grace that is evident in is staff service.

The Tryall Club in Sandy Bay is Number 20. This accommodation offers sports experiences, excellent dining and shopping choices, and accomplished and professional staff to cater to every need. Jamaica’s Iberostar Grand Hotel

Rose Hall in Rose Hall was rated Number 13 among the Top 25 all-inclusive resorts in the world at Tripadvisor. The hotel was cited for its stunning location, world-class dining, and excellent service, and was called “perfection”by TravelersChoice reviewers.

Source: TripAdvisor

Photo Credit: Instagram @thecliffjamaica