Three Jamaican Hotels Voted “Traveler’s Choice” in Caribbean for 2018

The Tripadvisor website has compiled its list of the 25 Best Hotels in the Caribbean for 2018, based on real reviews by real travelers. Three Jamaican hotels were selected for the honor by visitors to the island. The Cliff Hotel in Negril was ranked at Number 3 as travelers described it as “absolute perfection” for its location, ambiance, staff service, and overall feeling. The hotel was also called one of the most romantic and relaxing vacation spots in the region. The location at the more secluded west end of Negril offers a place to relax away from the larger island resorts, and the sunset views from its cliff site are unmatched. More adventurous guests have the chance to jump from the cliffs into the blue Caribbean Sea below.

Voted Number 7 of the top 25 Caribbean Hotels by Tripadvisor visitors is the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios. This small luxury hotel has only 48 suites and cottages and focuses on pampering its guests with access to hammocks swaying in the ocean breeze, swimming in the calm sea, or enjoying the joys of living while sipping a Planter’s Punch. All cottages and suites have great ocean views, and the suites feature private balconies or expansive verandas that overlook the hotel’s secluded beach.

The Rockhouse Hotel in Negril received the Number 8 ranking. This casual yet stylish boutique hotel is located on the cliffs of Negril’s Pristine Cove and overlooks the serene Caribbean waters. The property also offers eight acres of lush tropical vegetation, top-flight dining experiences, and spa and wellness programs that celebrate the island’s unique culture.

Source: Tripadvisor

Photo Credit: Instagram @thejamaicainn