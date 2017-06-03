Jamaican Receives Prestigious International Legal Award

Sanya Goffe, a partner at Hart Muirhead Fatta, is the recipient of the Libby Slater Award for 2017. She is the first Jamaican and one of only eight people to ever receive this award. The Libby Slater Award is given by the International Pension & Employee Benefits Lawyers Association (IPEBLA) every two years to honor leaders in the industry for their outstanding contributions to pensions law and the development of their nations. Goffe received the award at the organization’s awards dinner at the Hilton Prague Old Town in Prague, Czech Republic. In presenting the award, IPEBLA noted that Goffe was “a leading voice in stakeholder meetings and in public meetings advocating for necessary amendments and adding her voice to the conversation in respect of pension reform that is shortly expected in Jamaica.” Goffe has actively championed the continuing development and improvement of Jamaica’s legal and regulatory structure applying to pensions. Goffe is a director of the National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited and the Jamaica Producers Group Limited. She also serves as director of the Pension Funds Association of Jamaica and chairs its legislative committee. Goffe is an active member of the Jamaican Bar Association, as well as an Associate Tutor at the Norman Manley Law School. Her area of legal practice involves advising companies and trustees on all aspects of pensions law, including risk management, plan restructuring, governance, and general pension matters as they arise.