Jamaican Makes Impression on Britain’s Got Talent with Song that Goes Viral

Jamaican Audley Buckle, 68, a star on “Britain’s Got Talent,” captured the audience with his “Chicken and Chips” song, which has been described as “infuriatingly catchy.” As he performed the song, the “Britain’s Got Talent” judges got up and danced and sang along; Buckle even made an impression on the two vegetarian judges. Buckle, who was born in Jamaica but makes his home in Huddersfield, Yorkshire, is a reggae veteran who had opened for Bob Marley in the past. In the early 1970s, his band “The Groovers” recorded a hit tune called “Bend Down Low,” which reached Number 2 on the UK reggae chart. The Groovers band was originally founded as “Soul Express” and featured Audley as a vocalist, Audley’s brother Bob on guitar, and his brother-in-law Cherry playing bass. Other members of the band were Owen Grey and Winston Groovy. The band split up in 1878. According to Audley’s profile on FI Music Sales, an independent record producer, Audley continued his solo career on a part-time basis after the band dissolved. He continued to sing at hotels and worked as a DJ, and now he has again taken the musical spotlight with a song that celebrates the British people’s love for “Chicken and Chips.”

Audley Buckle performing “Chicken and Chips”:



Photo Credit: YouTube