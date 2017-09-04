Jamaican Music & Food Festival, November 12, 2017, Melbourne, Australia

Jamaican superstar Bushman set to light up Australian festival

Sunday, November 12, 2017. Melbourne, Australia. The pervasive cultural energy of Jamaica makes a triumphant return to Jamaican Music & Food Festival after a sell-out festival in 2016. This second audacious celebration will feature highlycharged performances from International headliner and Jamaican reggae superstar Bushman, and British-born artist Marvin Priest, son of Maxi Priest, alongside a top line-up of Australian talent, all in one beautiful dockside location.

Sponsored by PBS and Australia Reggae Radio and hosted by trailblazer Stick Mareebo, Jamaican Music & Food Festival explores the rawest and realest corners of Jamaican culture with a uniquely Australian melting pot of world-class reggae, dancehall, ska, roots and dub talent over five stages featuring; Fasmwa with More Judgement (Sydney), Basmati (Queensland), Mumma Trees and General Justice (Perth), PBS’s most respected radio mob Babylon Burning host Jessie I, Rick Howe and Mohair Slim plus the strongest line-up of Reggae Queens Australia has ever known from Systa BB to Sista Itations, Miss Fee to pioneering DJ and absolute Boss Nadine King, infamous for supporting the likes of Lee Scratch Perry, Mad Professor and Sly and Robbie, just to name a few.

2017’s festival will see even more bars serving fine Red Stripe and Rum Punch, more than twenty authentic street food traders serving mouthwatering real Jerk Wings, Curry Goat by Sassy Dread, Handmade Roti, Ital (conscious vegetarian food) and refreshing Coconuts. Don’t miss a glimpse of the toughest dancehall Burn-City Queenz, family-friendly folklore at Queen Jigzie’s children’s stage, dub-master Heartical Hi-Fi’s unapologetic beast of a sound-system, talented hype-man Zare Demus and Real Black Style from CaribVic’s stunning Carnival designs to braids, black hair and jewelry.

Stick Mareebo said, “Jamaican Music & Food Festival is fired up to spread the message of ‘One People’ with none other than the realest of rootsmen, Bushman. Just wait until the grills get going and that unique, energetic street vibe takes-ahold. No one is immune from the heady sensibilities of the Jamaican spirit.” We can only suggest you just let go, grab a drink at one of the Jamaican Music & Food Festival Bars and watch the sun settle on the dockside. Tickets are on sale now at jmff.com.au with economical ticket bundles available for families. Full line up is also available.