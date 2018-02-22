Jamaican Novlet Mattis Named CIO for Orlando Health

Jamaican Novlet Mattis will serve as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Orlando Health, taking on the responsibility for setting the direction and vision of the information systems at the organization as well as its corporate strategy. Mattis joined Orlando Health on January 11, 2018, and reports to Bernadette Spong, CPA, the chief financial officer. Mattis will oversee the Information Technology division at Orlando Health, which has a yearly budget of more than $145 million. Speaking of the new appointee, Spong said the organization is happy to have Mattis join, citing her leadership experience and IT expertise, which is key to managing the increasingly complex healthcare environment for Orlando Health.

Before taking her new position, Mattis was vice president of information technology at Ascension Information System in St. Louis, Missouri. While there, she headed a team that supported over 125 hospitals throughout the United States and the world. She also provided leadership for reductions in IT costs and optimization of operations, including applications rationalization, innovations to advance clinical and business strategies. Additionally, Mattis supported several corporate functions throughout the enterprise. In her career, Mattis has served in leadership roles at Dell Global Services, Lucent Technologies and AT&T and was vice president of IT and CIO for Rex Healthcare in Raleigh, North Carolina.

A native of Jamaica, Mattis received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Howard University in Washington, DC, and an MBA from George Washington University. She holds the CHIME Certified Healthcare CIO (CHCIO) certification and is a conference speaker and writer. Mattis was named Business Woman of the Year by Triangle Business Journal.

Source: Orlando Medical News