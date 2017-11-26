I Filed for a Relative In Jamaica Who Then Moved to London – Immigration Q & A

Question: I am a US citizen who filed for my sister in 2007 while she lived in Jamaica – she has now moved to London, England. Is this move going to affect her case and what can I do to make sure the government knows about her move?

Answer: The move can affect her application in that if she has moved to London permanently, her file and processing would have to sent to the Embassy by the National Visa Center for adjudication. This should not

You can change your address online and update your address on pending applications and petitions at the same time using the Online Change of Address system which will first prompt you to complete Form AR-11 electronically. Once you complete Form AR-11, the system will prompt you to complete the second step and update your address on any pending or recently approved applications and petitions. If you have outstanding applications or petitions and do not complete this second step, you will still need to update your address by calling 1-800-375-5283 or by returning to the online system at a later time. For TTY (deaf or hard of hearing) call: 1-800-767-1833.

If you need more detailed on this topic please feel free to contact me

Wayne C.Golding Sr. Esq.

The Golding Law group PLC

311 North Rosalind Ave

Orlando, Florida 3201

407 574 8691

[email protected]

About Wayne C.Golding Sr. Esq.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica in June 1964, Wayne spent some of his formative years growing up in parish of St. Mary. He is proud that he was blessed with the experience of both “Jamaican country and town life”. He is the child of a St. Mary born mother, Minette Brown – Gayle, a Clarendon born father Louis Golding and is married to Lois Johnson who is also a quintessential daughter of the soil of Jamaica. Lois and Wayne are the parents of two children Tassanee and Wayne, Jr. He is a family man who is often joined by his parents and in – laws in his travels and related Diaspora activities. He credits his strong Jamaican upbringing and access to quality education in Jamaica for his successes in life. This moulding has contributed to his attention to details, perseverance in his law practice and his daily life.