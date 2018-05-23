Jamaican Restaurant Brings “Island Vibes” to San Antonio, Texas

Nicola Blaque and her husband Cornelius Massey, both United States Army veterans, have opened the Jerk Shack, a new restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, with a menu based on Blaque’s Jamaican heritage and her mother’s recipes. According to Chef Blaque, spending time with her family in Jamaica inspired her to create the dishes served at her restaurant. Blaque, who served in the Army for a decade, first met her husband, an eight-year Purple Heart veteran, while they were stationed in Hawaii. Massey said, “She started liking me in Iraq when she saw I was a super soldier. I saw she was a super soldier. We created a marriage out of it.”

Blaque’s favorite Jamaican dish on her menu is oxtail served with rice & peas, and cabbage, while Massey recommends the jerk shrimp and grits. The restaurant also serves a number of vegetarian options that feature jerk jackfruit. The venue offers outdoor seating and is open Tuesday through Sunday. If comments from customers are any indication, the restaurant is sure to be a success. Diners said that the Jerk Shack is just what San Antonio needed with its offerings of authentic and fresh Jamaica food choices. They noted the friendly atmosphere of the restaurant and recommended it to those who have never had Jamaican food before. For those familiar with the island’s cuisine, “you’re going to fall in love!” according to one comment on Facebook. Another satisfied customer wrote, “Great place, food is great the owners and staff are awesome people. Never had Jamaican food before and I loved every bit of it.”

Photo Source: Facebook