Jamaican Restaurant Included on Food Magazine’s List of Toronto Must-Visits

Describing Toronto as one of the most culturally diverse in the world, Food and Wine magazine created a list honoring the exciting food choices that result from the mix of cultures. Among its 10 must-visit restaurants, Food and Wine has included Patois, a Jamaican restaurant. Created by Craig Wong, the menu ranges from Jerk Chicken Chow Mein to “pierogi-style” Kimchi Potstickers and a Jamaican Patty Double Down inspired by KFC. The restaurant’s Caribbean-style cocktail choices rated special mention, including the Monkey Tings Slushie, a blend of Monkey Shoulder whiskey, peppermint-tamarind rum, angostura bitters and Pink Ting soda. The restaurant is located on Dundas Street West in a venue perfect for large parties, which are invited to try the entire menu with Wong’s “Whole Shebang” special, a taste of everything. Other restaurants that made the must-visit list include Descendant Detroit Style Pizza, Doma, EATBKK, Maha’s Egyptian Brunch, Pinky’s Ca Phe, Lake Inez, Rasa, Uncle Mikey’s, and Wong’s Ice Cream.

Source: Food and Wine