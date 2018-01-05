Jamaican Restaurant Opens in Schererville, Indiana

Phil’s Caribbean Cuisine, a new restaurant off US 30, in Schererville, Indiana, is bringing Jamaican food like jerk chicken and curry goat to the area. The location on Cline Avenue in a strip mall features 5,000 square feet of dining pleasure and room for 60 diners. According to owner Phillip A. Daniels, the decision to open the restaurant was prompted by the realization that there wasn’t anything similar in the area. While Schererville has many burger and pizza restaurants, there were few Caribbean venues. The Montego Bay Grille opened earlier in 2017 in downtown Hobart, and the Cool Runnings food truck has recently opened a restaurant in Michigan City, but Daniels wanted to bring some Jamaican flare to Schererville. Caribbean cuisine is famous for its spices and seasonings and its slow-cooking approach. Phil’s Caribbean Cuisine features authentic jerk chicken, brown stew chicken, curry chicken, beef oxtails, and escovitch & brown stew whole red snapper. Bob Marley’s music plays in the background as diners enjoy dinners complete with sides like rice and peas, steamed cabbage, sweet potatoes, and macaroni and cheese. Daniels believes that appreciation for Caribbean food is increasing, and he wanted to bring something different, fresh and flavorful to the area in a place that offers a great family-centered ambiance and excellent customer service.