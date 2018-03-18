Jamaican Restaurant in Milwaukee Gets Favorable Reviews

The Jamaican restaurant called Island Jam has been included in the Milwaukee Record newspaper series “Tucked Away” as one of the city’s “worthwhile dining and drinking gems” that may otherwise be overlooked.

Island Jam, which is located on South Chicago Avenue, in a location that was termed “oddly placed” in the newspaper article. The restaurant has a good reputation and a modest following among locals who appreciate its menu of Irie dining choices.

Located in a building painted black, green, and yellow in homage to Jamaica’s flag, the national pride of the owners is also reflected in the dining room décor, which features depictions of palm trees, Bob Marley, and Red Stripe cutouts. The single-page menu’s entrees include three chicken dishes, curry goat, oxtails, red snapper, and on Fridays and Saturdays, jerk pork. Side dishes include steamed cabbage, plantains, rice and peas, salad, and chicken and goat soups. Diners appear to especially favor the jerk chicken, which is dry-rubbed with a blend of spices that, according to the writer, “tingled the tongue, cleared our sinuses, reddened our cheeks, and spoke to our soul.”

Customers who reviewed Island Jam on Yelp clearly loved the food. One customer described the food as “delicious and completely authentic.” Another wrote, “it’s the best Jamaican food you will find in a bar,” while still another wrote, “This food is incredible. Who knew the true authentic taste of Jamaica could be found in South Milwaukee? The owner and employees are helpful and inviting while the prices are exceptionally reasonable.” And in a somewhat unfortunate comparison (but one that makes its point), one satisfied diner wrote, “OMG this is like crack because it was so amazingly good,”

