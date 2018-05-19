Popular Jamaican Restaurant Reopening in Gainesville

Caribbean Spice, a popular Jamaican Restaurant with Gainesville, Florida, diners, has moved to a new location following the closure of its West University venue in September 2017. The restaurant was forced to move to make room for a four-story student housing project. Longtime owner Christopher Chung said Caribbean Spice will be open for business shortly at its new 23rd Avenue location in a building that previously housed Larry’s Giant Subs restaurant. According to Chung, he will continue offering the beef and veggie patties for which the restaurant was well known, but he will also feature curry goat, oxtail, jerk chicken, beef patty & coco bread and red snapper fillets. Chung found the new property in January 2018, and it is three times the size of the West University spot. The new location additionally brings seating and ample parking. Chung, who is originally from Jamaica, said he was excited to be able to serve customers once again. He vowed to do everything he can to let diners know he is back in business. Customers will be happy to have Caribbean Spice back, judging from the very positive reviews it received on its Facebook page. In one review, diner Randall Taunton noted how the restaurant has been one of his favorites since childhood. “My mom use to take me to get the Beef and Cheese patties encased in sweet coco bread. Mom would always get the veggie and cheese and encourage me to as well for health sake, but I begged to differ. Beef and cheese was where it was at!!! Suddenly, one day I went for my monthly beef and cheese all to find the door closed with a sign that said “closed permanently for business!” My heart dropped along with my head as I walked back to my car, confused, about what I had just read. Well, it is with a happy heart that I now realize, in joys two short weeks, I’ll be eating another beef and cheese and what’s even better with his new and improved location is, he’s 3 minutes from my house. Hopefully he will still have the Jamaican girl on the poster that gave you the feel of the islands when you walked in. This little shop is 5 stars all day every day. The cook/owner/employee is one of the friendliest people I’ve ever met. Thanks for years of great service and for reopening. See you opening day!”

Photo Source: Caribbean Spice