Jamaican Restaurant in UK to Host Banquet for Homeless

The Jamaica Inn Kitchen in Stroud in the United Kingdom will feed 60 homeless people at a banquet on Saturday, April 28, 2018. The Jamaica Inn Kitchen is a pop up Caribean food stall/restaurant that offers its flavorful Caribbean fare at festivals, events, and markets throughout the year, and since its opening. It has operated on a philosophy of paying it forward by raising the funds to give as many hot meals as possible to homeless people in Stroud. To date, it has raised £680.52 and is working with the Marah Trust charity to support vulnerable adults.

According to Derrick McLean of Jamaica Inn Kitchen, it is hoped that the banquet will raise awareness about the plight of the homeless and that it can make a difference in the “sad situation regarding homelessness today.” He believes this is a perfect way to help and notes that the Stroud community has been completely supportive of his efforts. He thanked the community and the Marah Trust for helping to get his project launched.

The Jamaica Inn Kitchen plans to continue paying it forward in the future by providing hot meals for local vulnerable populations. Contributions can be made by visiting their crowdfunding page.

The Marah Trust operates drop-in sessions for the homeless and other vulnerable adults weekly in Stroud, providing these individuals will a hot meal and advice. The Trust is currently seeking 100 donors to pay £3 a month, which pays for one meal. Visit Marah’s website at marah.org.uk for more information.

Photo & Information source: The Jamaica Inn Kitchen crowdfunding page