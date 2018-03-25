Do you remember having egg custard? Here is a slight variation of this is a classic Jamaican desert but with a little rum. It is perfect for dinner parties, especially during the holidays. It is easy to make with a short prep time. Here is our Jamaican Rum Custard recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 5 large eggs
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup condensed milk
- 1 cup evaporated milk
- ¼ cup dark rum
- 2 teaspoon vanilla
- ¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
METHOD:
- Preheat the oven to 350°.
- Beat the eggs in a large bowl
- Add the sugar and salt to the bowl
- Stir until the sugar and salt dissolve
- Add the rum, milk, vanilla, and nutmeg. Stir
- Strain the mixture
- Pour it into a casserole dish
- Place the casserole dish in a large roasting pan.
- Fill the pan with water to reach about 1 inch from the top of the casserole dish.
- Place in the oven and bake the custards for about 35 minutes, or until set.
- Remove from the roasting pan water bath when cool enough to handle.
- Serve the custard warm, at room temperature or chilled.
Photo: Rf