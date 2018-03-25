Do you remember having egg custard? Here is a slight variation of this is a classic Jamaican desert but with a little rum. It is perfect for dinner parties, especially during the holidays. It is easy to make with a short prep time. Here is our Jamaican Rum Custard recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

5 large eggs

1 cup brown sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup condensed milk

1 cup evaporated milk

¼ cup dark rum

2 teaspoon vanilla

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

METHOD:

Preheat the oven to 350°. Beat the eggs in a large bowl Add the sugar and salt to the bowl Stir until the sugar and salt dissolve Add the rum, milk, vanilla, and nutmeg. Stir Strain the mixture Pour it into a casserole dish Place the casserole dish in a large roasting pan. Fill the pan with water to reach about 1 inch from the top of the casserole dish. Place in the oven and bake the custards for about 35 minutes, or until set. Remove from the roasting pan water bath when cool enough to handle. Serve the custard warm, at room temperature or chilled.

Photo: Rf