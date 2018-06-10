Jamaican Salt Mackerel Recipe – Pickled Mackerel

A favorite in Jamaica and throughout the Caribbean, some call it “pick up mackerel” because the fish is torn into small pieces after bones have been removed – perfect for “picking up” with your fingers. The mackerel is “soaked” or boiled to reduce the salt, then cooked with onions, hot peppers, and ketchup which gives it the right “pickled” combination.

INGREDIENTS :

1 lb. Mackerel

1 medium sized onion (chopped)

1 medium tomato (chopped)

1 scotch bonnet pepper chopped (optional)

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 garlic cloves (chopped)

2 sprig thyme

1 teaspoon Ground pepper

Oil for cooking

METHOD: