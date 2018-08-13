Jamaican Singer Alaine Laughton Announces She Is “Born Again”

Alaine Laughton, the singer, announced on social media that she is changing her life path after being baptized a born-again Christian on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Kingston by Ryan Mark of Pure in Heart Ministries International Church. It is unclear whether the singer will start recording in the gospel genre or whether she will end her music industry career altogether.

Known as a hitmaker, Laughton shared her joy at being baptized with her fans via social media with the message, “Best Saturday morning everrrrrrrrr!!!!! I LOVE GOD sooooo much!!!! I got baptized this morning.. and what a JOY!!!!!! Behold I do a new thing; now it shall spring forth.. shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, rivers in the desert.(Isaiah 43:19) #BrandNew #WaterBaptized thank you to @ryanmark1 my pastor and my @pureinheartministriesintl family @iamcamilledavis thank you I love you my sister.. #Journey #Givethanks #IsayYesLord #JesusisLord #yaaaaaaayyyyy #Joyinmysoul.”

The singer provided some hints about her plans in March of 2017 when she collaborated with the gospel artist Willy Paul in the song “I Do.” Jamaican American Alaine Laughton was born in New Jersey, on September 21, 1978, but moved to Jamaica when she was three years old. She became a singing star known for her dancehall, R&B, reggae and ska recordings. She appeared in the Hollywood film “Clara’s Heart” in 1988 with actress Whoopi Goldberg and lived in the US throughout the 90s and early 2000s during which time she wrote songs and sang backup for Rocafella artists like Cam’ron and Freeway. She moved back to Jamaica in 2004 so she could focus on her own music. She met with Craig “Serani” Marsh of DASECA and began working with him. This resulted in her first song being played on the radio just days after arriving back on the island. Laughton performed at Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay in 2005. Her debut album “Sacrifice” was released in early 2008. Her albums have been praised in the US and in the United Kingdom, as well as in Jamaica, where her single “No Ordinary Love” on Don Corleon’s Seasons Riddim was a breakthrough single in the reggae music scene. Since then, she has produced multiple hit albums and popular singles to the delight of her fans. Laughton has also been active in spreading awareness of HIV and safe sex practices to high school students in Jamaica.

Photo source: Alaine’s Facebook