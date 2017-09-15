Jamaican Tony Kelly Recognized for Achievement at BMI R&B and Hip-Hop Awards

Producer Tony Kelly received recognition for his achievements at the Broadcast Music Inc (BMI) R&B and Hip Hop Awards ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia. He received two awards for “Luv” by Tory Lanez, a Canadian rapper. The recording sampled “Everyone Falls in Love,” the hit single by Tanto Metro and Devonte. Speaking to an interviewer from the Jamaica Observer, Kelly said he was told of the honor by his manager Janet Davidson. Kelly said that although he is a “very nonchalant person,” he felt very grateful for being honored in this way. He noted that both the original and sampling versions of the song did well, so he expected “much to come.” Attending the awards ceremony with Tony Kelly was emerging recording artiste Khaliah.

About BMI

Celebrating over 76 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in nearly 12 million musical works created and owned by more than 750,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI’s repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit www.bmi.com, follow us on Twitter @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.’s Facebook page. Sign up for BMI’s The Weekly and receive our e-newsletter every Monday to stay up to date on all things music.

Photo Source: Tony Kelly facebook