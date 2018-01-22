Jamaican Named Valedictorian at UK University

Jamaican student Kemesha Kelly graduated as Valedictorian of her class at the University of York in the United Kingdom. Kelly traveled to York University from her home in Jamaica to pursue an MA degree in Social Policy. She is one of the few students from Jamaica or anywhere in the Caribbean region to attend York. Kelly, a Chevening Scholar, totally immersed herself in the life of York, noting that the diversity of her classmates enriched her learning experiences by providing perspectives and examples from their home nations. She said it was “great” to be able to salute these students from their kindness and inspiration as one of York’s 2018 Orators. “We didn’t just get a degree from the University of York, but we’ve been sent to change the world,” she said. In speaking of her experience at York, Kelly took to Twitter to thank her supporters: “My parents are proud. My brother is excited. My partner is supportive, present and proud. My girlfriends are happy and stayed with me through the journey; including proof-reading dissertation. Everything else is a bonus. I am grateful for all of it.” Kelly also received a congratulatory message celebrating her achievement via Twitter from Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness. The University of York was founded on the principles of excellence, equality, and opportunity in 1963. Since then, it has become one of the top universities in the world with a reputation for its focus on academic excellence. The students in the Class of 2018 were cited for their promise in making positive changes in the world.

Photo Source: Kemesha Kelly Twitter (@kemeshakelly_)