Jamaican Violet Moss Brown, World’s Oldest Person, Has Died at Age 117

The oldest person in the world, Violet Moss Brown, died on Friday, September 15, 2017, at the Fairview Medical Center in Montego Bay. She was 117 years old. The announcement of her death was made by her son Russell Brown, 85. According to new reports, Moss Brown had been at the center of a disagreement among family members, some of whom saying she was not receiving adequate care and moving her from her home in Duanvale, Trelawny. They then refused to divulge her location. According to Russell Brown, his mother did not look well on Saturday, September 9, and was taken to a physician who determined she had an irregular heartbeat and was dehydrated. Moss Brown, who brought considerable attention to Duanvale, was named the world’s oldest person less than one year ago. She has been visited by Jamaica’s Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Opposition Leader Dr. Peter Phillips, and Dr. Devon Dick, president of the Jamaica Baptist Union. She was scheduled to be visited by “Guinness Book of World Records” personnel.

Her legacy lives on with the Violet Mosse Foundation, a nonprofit support organisation for contributing to the well-being of all elderly persons. This foundation was founded by Violet Brown’s relatives and named after her.