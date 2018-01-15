Jamaican Women’s Bobsled Team Qualifies for 2018 Olympics

The Jamaica Bobsleigh (Bobsled) & Skeleton Federation (JBSF) announced that a women’s team will compete at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea in February. This will be the first appearance of the Jamaican women at the Olympics, 30 years after the men’s bobsledders debuted in Canada in 1988 and inspired the “Cool Runnings” film. Carrie Russell, brakeman and first time Winter Olympian, said this marked one of the happiest moments of her life and that she never dreamed she would become a bobsled athlete. The announcement came on the third anniversary of her father’s passing, which made the moment even more meaningful, she said. Also chosen as brakeman is Audra Segree, a track athlete who achieved a personal best time of 11.30 seconds in the 100 meters. Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian will pilot the team, having previously piloted the US team at the 2014 Winter Olympics before joining the JBSF in 2015 upon a return to her roots.

About Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea

The 2018 Winter Olympics, officially known as the XXIII Olympic Winter Games and commonly known as PyeongChang 2018, is a major international multi-sport event scheduled to take place from 9 to 25 February 2018 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea.