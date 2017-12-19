Five Jamaicans – and Three Marleys – on Billboard List of 2017’s Top 15 Albums

Billboard magazine released its list of the Top 15 albums of 2017, and it includes five Jamaicans. Three members of the legendary Marley family, including Bob Marley himself, are among the Jamaicans featured. “Stony Hill” by Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley holds the Number 1 spot. Released on July 21, 2017, it reached Number 1 on August 12, and has sold some 16,000 copies to date. It is also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. At Number 5 is dancehall artiste IamStylezMusic with his debut album “Back to My Roots.” The other Jamaicans include Chronixx’s “Chronology” at Number Six,” “The Legend Live: Santa Barbara County Bowl November 25th 1979” by Bob Marley & the Wailers at Number 14, and Stephen Marley’s “Revelation Part II: The Fruit of Life” at Number 15. The list is based on sales data provided by Neilson Music, the number of weeks on the charts, and the reach of the albums. Only three Jamaicans made the Top 10 Reggae Artistes list for 2017. Two of them have been nominated for the Best Reggae Album award at the 2018 Grammys. Damien Marley is Number 2 on the reggae list, with Stylez at Number Five. Chronixx is at Number Six. The top spot on the reggae album list is held by Rebelution, a band based in California.