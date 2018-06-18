Three Jamaicans to be honored by the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation

The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation Announces Honorees for the Inaugural Captains of Industry Celebration including Jamaicans Alrene Richards-Barr, Andrew R. Davis & Simone Edwards

The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation will celebrate a distinguished list of honorees at the first annual Captains of Industry Celebration at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on Saturday, June 23, at 6 p.m. The highly anticipated fundraising gala will wed the vitality, culture and elegance of the Caribbean with the excellence displayed across the diaspora. All proceeds will benefit post-hurricane recovery efforts in the Caribbean and support educational mentorship programs for deserving young people.

The Captains of Industry Celebration will honor the achievements of influencers who have made their mark in business and a difference in the lives of people throughout the Caribbean. The inaugural class of honorees:

Alrene Richards-Barr, Dir. of Int’l Business, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Andrew R. Davis, Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Coca-Cola

Simone Edwards, Author & The First Caribbean WNBA Player

Egbert L. J. Perry, Chairman & CEO, The Integral Group LLC

Yvette Thomas-Henry, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

Erika Y. Mitchell, Atlanta Board of Education District 5

In addition to an outstanding list of honorees, the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation will highlight the efforts of “Champions of the Community.” “They are a heroic group of organizations that have served as first responders to those severely impacted by the devastating storms,” says Michael Thomas, Founder & Chairman of the Caribbean Cultural Arts Foundation. “This event is not just about the effort to rebuild, but the collective energy needed to push hope forward and to let these communities know they are not forgotten.”

Join us for an opulent experience curating the fusion of Caribbean and American cuisine, cultural expressions and music with performances by Reggae phenom Pressure (U.S. Virgin Islands) and Soca & Reggae Performer, Styleon Garvey (Jamaica). Guests will be greeted by a carnival-styled welcome and VIP reception with island infused libations. “This will be an unforgettable experience. We are thrilled to honor six incredible individuals in what will be an evening of substance, culture and pure excitement,” says Renee Knorr, Director of Production. The black-tie affair hosted by Radio Personality, Chubb Rock is set to include a silent auction by Regency Fine Art. Guests will be invited to bid on lavishly indulgent items such as; Caribbean-inspired art, a Four Seasons Hotel Elite Package, an all-inclusive Caribbean dream destination, and an evening with a celebrity chef.

To purchase electronic tickets, visit www.culturaltickets.com. Corporate tables and a limited number of sponsorship opportunities are still available through June 15th. Media covering the event can request credentials by emailing [email protected].

The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation was founded in 2016 by Michael Thomas. Since then, the foundation has supported programs that feed hurricane evacuees, provides resources toward recovery and has gathered strategic support before disaster strikes. The fund supports educational mentorship programs for young people seeking higher education and projects that promote workforce and skills development. In addition, the foundation focuses on the study, advancement and presentation of Caribbean arts, culture and humanities. To learn more about the work of the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation, visit www.caribbeanculturalarts.org.

Contact

Kaliah Henton-Jones

[email protected]

239-910-9991

Honoree Video: