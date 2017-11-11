Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson Wins Gold Medal at the Swimming World Cup

Jamaican swimmer Alia Atkinson winning streak in the 50-meter breaststroke continues as she won a gold medal in the event, at the Beijing, China leg of FINA/Airweave Swimming World Cup.

This is the seventh leg of the FINA/Airweave Swimming World Cup. Atkinson won the 50-meter breaststroke in Moscow, Eindhoven, Hong Kong and Doha legs of the FINA/Airweave Swimming World Cup. She did not compete in the 50-meter breaststroke in the Berlin, Germany leg.

The 28-year-old, Atkinson, won with a time of 29.57 seconds, ahead of Chinese swimmers, Junyang Feng (30.40) and Ran Suo (30.44). This was her 5th consecutive winning time in 30 seconds or less this season in the event. Before the event, she was fifth in the overall ranking on 153 points for the season. She is expected to move up in points.

Alia Atkinson currently holds the 50-meter breaststroke World Record of 28.64 seconds.