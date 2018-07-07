Appetizer Recipes

Jerk Seasoned Popcorn Recipe

Add a little spice to your popcorn with our Jerk Seasoned Popcorn Recipe.  This low-calorie recipe is great tasting and easy to make.

  • One bag low fat, low sodium microwave popcorn
  • 2 – 3 teaspoons dry jerk seasoning blend
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • Olive oil pan spray

 

Directions:

  1. First of all, cook popcorn in microwave according to instructions.
  2. Then, remove from microwave.
  3. Then, take a large bowl and spray with olive oil.
  4. Pour popped corn into bowl and spray popcorn lightly with olive oil pan spray.
  5. Sprinkle jerk seasoning blend onto popcorn, according to taste.
  6. Stir to combine.
  7. Then, sprinkle lime juice onto popcorn.
  8. Stir again to combine.
  9. Ready to serve!

