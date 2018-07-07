Add a little spice to your popcorn with our Jerk Seasoned Popcorn Recipe. This low-calorie recipe is great tasting and easy to make.
- One bag low fat, low sodium microwave popcorn
- 2 – 3 teaspoons dry jerk seasoning blend
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
- Olive oil pan spray
Directions:
- First of all, cook popcorn in microwave according to instructions.
- Then, remove from microwave.
- Then, take a large bowl and spray with olive oil.
- Pour popped corn into bowl and spray popcorn lightly with olive oil pan spray.
- Sprinkle jerk seasoning blend onto popcorn, according to taste.
- Stir to combine.
- Then, sprinkle lime juice onto popcorn.
- Stir again to combine.
- Ready to serve!