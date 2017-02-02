Jo Mersa Marley Joins J Boog on U.S. 2017 Tour & Drops New Single “Private Beach Party” Off All Natural Riddim

Jo Mersa, the eldest son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley, joins the Compton-born Samoan reggae artist Jo Boog on the road. The 2017 U.S. tour goes full circle, kicking off this week in California and spanning over 30 cities across the nation before its return back to the Golden State. See dates below.

Mersa will tour in support of his brand new single “Private Beach Party” (out Jan 13, Ghetto Youths International) off the All Natural Riddim compilation, produced by Stephen Marley and slated for Jan 27 release. Mersa is also slated to release his full-length debut later this year.