Kabaka Pyramid Set to Embark on Damian’Jr Gong’ Marley Stony Hill Fall Tour 2017

Kabaka Pyramid’s empowering musical message is set to take on the road for fall 2017 accompanying Damian Marley. On Monday August 28th Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley announced his official U.S. and Canada tour dates for his “Stony Hill Tour”, which kicked off on September 1st in Minneapolis, MN. To the surprise of many his special guest for the tour is another musical warrior Kabaka Pyramid.

The tour is in support of Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley’s 18-track Stony Hill album, which is his first solo album in a decade filled with inspiring tracks, roots jam, political meditation and dancehall bangers. For Kabaka Pyramid the Stony Hill tour is a great opportunity to showcase his wave of talent to new fans as well as performing for his fans in some cities he has never visited. Showcasing his lyrical ability and high energy performance style, there is no doubt that Kabaka Pyramid and the Bebble Rockers will bring a great magnitude of vigor each night.

“Can’t Breathe”, produced by Spanish producer Genis Nadal from Barcelona, is the first single and video from Kabaka Pyramid’s debut album Contraband. The single “Cant Breathe” was released to rave reviews. VIBE.com Mikey Fresh states “Kabaka Pyramid has a voice powerful enough to move mountains”. “Through his earth shattering delivery, the rising reggae phenom aims to spread social change with his words”.

With an extensive touring schedule since June 2017, Kabaka Pyramid has completed over 50 shows it is evident that his mission to spread his music is a powerful one.

Contraband, is Kabaka Pyramid’s first full length album to be distributed by Bebble Rock Music and the Ghetto Youths International. Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley is executive producer on Kabaka Pyramid’s LP. Below is a list of dates Kabaka Pyramid will accompany Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, to see full tour please view flyer.