KAYAK 2018 Travel Hacker Guide Features Two Jamaican Beaches

KAYAK’s new 2018 Travel Hacker Guide lists the top destinations for the year and offers serious data-driven insights to help travelers find the best trip locations available. For travelers interested in beach experiences, two Jamaican beaches – Ocho Rios and Negril – are listed at the Number 1 and Number 2 spots on the KAYAK Top 10 beach rankings. These beaches saw significant increases in number of searches year over year, with searches for Ocho Rios up by 206 percent and those for Negril up by 147 percent. According to KAYAK, the most affordable time to fly internationally is in March when airfares are at their lowest level. Historical data indicates that March 19 was the cheapest day to make an international trip. In Ocho Rios, KAYAK recommends that visitors check out Live Food Lifestyle on Main Street for fresh vegan cuisine prepared by its Rastafarian chef “with a side of soul.” Hotels currently trending in Ocho Rios include Moon Palace Jamaica, Beach Studio III, and Sandals Ochi Beach Resort. KAYAK’s tip for visitors to Negril recommends watching the sunset from Rick’s Café, a classic spot in this laid-back beach town colonized by hippies in the 1970s. Trending hotels in Negril include the Travelers Beach Resort, the Cliff House, and Azul Sensatori Jamaica by Karisma, Other beaches in the KAYAK Top 10, in order, were Crete, Maui, Canary Islands, Paphos, Bimini Islands St. Lucia, Curaçao, and Fiji.

Photo: clemolette

Source: Financial News