He killed my mom for a Jamaica notice, I want his family off land

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

My mom was literally killed because she gave a Jamaica notice to some squatters. For years we tried to encourage her to get rid of them since they moved on the property. She finally did and the son of the woman who got the notice threatened her which we reported. Before we knew it he came and killed her for real. He’s in jail, but I don know why his family wont just move. Do we really need to take them to Court. Its a long process.

Hannal

RESPONSE: Dear Hannal,

After speaking with a few persons in similar situation, we found out that the police usually assists in vacating the premises under these situations.

Have you gone to the police and asked for their help. Maybe go to the Inspector in charge of the station and discuss your concerns.

Of course, without asking them to leave, or until they do, there are other ways to handle the situation and its best to either have an agent or an attorney so that you do not interact at all.

Legal Wiz

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

I went to my dad about another name I am seeing on his title for a place he bought 18 years now. He told me he didnt know it got there as the name belongs to a man who followed him to the ‘Housing’ who sold it to him. My dad cant read nor write.

We want the name removed because this man is collecting rent from the tenants we recently put there.

Tony

RESPONSE: Dear Tony,

The first step would be to research what happened 18 years ago. You will need to contact the Housing unit to ascertain how both names got on the title. The steps you would take after that are dependent on what you are told.

In the meantime, if this person is collecting money from the property, action can be taken against him and the tenant.

Legal Wiz

