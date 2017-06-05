Las Vegas Restaurant Features Jamaican Chef and Flavors

A new restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada, is serving up the excellent Jamaican flavors already popular with diners who frequented Chef Mickel Sutherland’s previous food truck, Blue Mahoe Jamaican Barbecue. The House of Manchester Caribbean Grill brings the big flavors of the island to all of his dishes, which use organic and all-natural ingredients. The vegan ackee patty pastry is especially notable, as are the jerk chicken wings with their perfect combination of smoke and heat. The stewed curry chicken is a favorite for those looking for something less spicy. The meals are served with sides of chilled cabbage and carrots and plantains fried in coconut oil. In a vegan take on “rundown,” a traditional Jamaican stew, the unique mixing of coconut cream, sweet potato, carrots and vegan dumplings is a standout.

Photo Credit: Facebook