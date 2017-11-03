Legendary Artist Edley Shine Goes Hardcore on ‘All Said & Done’

The seminal artist Edley Shine has mastered making timeless hits! And once again, the super talented deejay delivers musical magic with his new release “All Said & Done.” This latest effort sees Edley Shine going back to his roots in what can easily be lauded as one of the year’s wickedest hardcore tunes, which fuses Dancehall, Roots and Hip Hop. As a founding member of the Born Jamericans and 1/2 of The Refix Kings, Edley Shine boasts a formula for dropping certified classics and bangers. Many music lovers believe “All Said & Done” fits the bill!

“I will always strive to break the mold and push the envelope, even if it’s not the popular choice,” says Edley Shine honestly. “Too much of today’s music sounds the same and I still believe in originality —‘When It’s All Said & Done’ — I’ll always be here.”

Fresh off the heels of his summer sizzler “African Girls,” alongside Roe Summerz, Edley Shine does an impressive 180 degrees on “All Said & Done.” With a modern day flow and rapid-fire lyrical delivery over a nostalgic riddim, “All Said & Done” captures listeners as soon as the beat drops. Then, when Edley Shine unleashes confident, piercing lyrics, which reach a crescendo, even the calmest person on the planet will erupt into a spontaneous “hype.” Verses like “War a go done before dem start it” and “When the preview done, I am the main feature” are ingenious, spelling every bit of “I am a leader in this!” no matter who or what “come test we.”

Produced by Riddimsist, aka Roel Powell from Major Label Group, “All Said & Done” is that tune that will shine in any environment. Whether it drops in a sound clash, on radio or in a dance, the effect will resonate among audiences. Fellow artists dig “All Said & Done” so much that even “Refix” requests are pouring in. The innovative cover art displays a dope image of Edley Shine’s face morphed into that of a lion. And oh does Edley Shine roar on “All Said & Done! Add “All Said & Done” to your play list, get it on dub, drop in your mix or spin it at your event.

All Said & Done is available for sale on all Digital formats as well the Vevo, Youtube, Soundcloud, Audio Mack, Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify & Pandora streaming services.