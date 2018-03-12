Leon Bailey’s agent Confirms Talks with England. But May Wait On Germany

Jamaican-born winger Leon Bailey, 20, is in talks with the English Football Association and could play with the World Cup squad of Gareth Southgate in the summer of 2018. According to Bailey’s agent and adopted father, Craig Butler, a meeting is scheduled with Dan Ashworth, technical director of Three Lions, to explore Leon’s eligibility to play for England. When interviewed for the Sun, Butler said “it is a definite no as far as playing for Jamaica is concerned,” and confirmed his meeting with Ashworth. He said that England has always been a good option for his son and that he is interested in finding out what the English FA has planned for Leon. Bailey has had a great season with the Bundesliga, being involved with 16 goals throughout the competitions. He moved to Germany in January 2018 and has been one of Bayer Leverkusen’s most important players in his first full season with the league. Bailey is currently a very hot prospect in Europe, with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal all keeping an eye on him. Butler noted that Bailey rejected the latest international call-up from Jamaica and is ready to wait until he qualified for Germany via residency. Butler has previously stated that Bailey could switch his global allegiance to England before the 2018 World Cup, but that he does not meet the eligibility conditions to play for the Three Lions.

Source: Mirror