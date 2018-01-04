Popular London Jamaican Restaurant to Open Second Site

Starting in January 2018, Rudie’s, which is a favorite Jamaican restaurant among Londoners, will be bringing its innovative approach to Jamaican cuisine to Boxpark Shoreditch. This will be the second location for Rudie’s, which is building on its success in Dalston, where it opened in September 2015. Rudie’s in Dalston seats 80 diners and emphasizes “real jerk” spicing and various expressions of Jamaican dishes. The new location will seat 30 diners and use the limitations of the location as principles that will guide the cooking. This approach results in combining tapas-style dishes and “Boxfood” that targets the area’s booming take-away market. Lunchtime at Rudie’s offers Jerk-It-Up, the signature jerk chicken with sweet potatoes, rice n’peas or chow slaw. Also on offer is Hellshire Beach, which features king prawns sautéed in pepper sauce with avocado salsa and fried bammy. Smaller plates at the Boxpark location will also feature some of the Dalston favorites, including peppered prawns, ackee and saltfish, and jerk padron peppers. The drinks menu is designed to provide fast and efficient service by offering batched cocktails, Rum Punch, Guinness Punch, Peanut Punch, and Tropical Fruit Punch.

Photo Source: Rudie’s