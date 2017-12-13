Love and Harmony Caribbean Cruise Announce Their Star Studded Line-Up for 2018 & New Luxurious Ship

It’s not every day you have the opportunity to sail away with a few of reggae, dancehall and soca greats. Staging their second annual Love and Harmony Cruise, Rockers Island Entertainment, in association with Best of the Best Entertainment and Massive B, are proud to announce the complete line up for Love and Harmony Caribbean Cruise, set to sail from Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay Jamaica and Georgetown, Grand Cayman, March 24th – March 29th 2018.

Brought to you by the esteemed promoters of Best of the Best Music Fest, who recently celebrated 11 years of success, the Love and Harmony Caribbean Cruise is the perfect getaway to share with friends, family and loved ones. The six days, 5 nights cruise consist of 10 parties, 4 concerts and a comedy show along with international DJs to keep you entertained all day.

With a new home on the luxurious Celebrity Summit, Love and Harmony Caribbean Cruise has raised the bar to insure that everyone’s experience on the ship is a memorable one. Celebrity Summit is a millennium class cruise ship, known for their culinary excellence, exceptional service and luxurious accommodations. “One of the feedback we received from the guests who attended the first annual Love and Harmony 2017 was, they were not pleased with the food. Well rest assure Celebrity Summit have some of the best chefs from the islands and will go out their way to satisfy or Caribbean taste buds” says Ronnie Tomlinson, publicist for Love and Harmony Cruise (Destine MediaPR).

This year’s lineup feature some of reggae, dancehall and soca internationally highly acclaimed artists such as; Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, Sanchez, Beenie Man, Elephant Man, L.U.S.T, Mr. Vegas, Chaka Demus & Pliers, Patrice Roberts, Kevin Little, Rupee, Ity and Fancy Cat and Majah Hype. With an eclectic line up of talents from all over the Caribbean, this is an experience you would want to be a part of. “I’ve been on so many cruises but my experience on Love and Harmony is one that everyone who loves to enjoy life and have a good time should experience. I danced, laughed, eat and sang along with some of my favorite artists and met some great people from all over the world. This is a cruise I can’t miss” says Suzette Dixon of Dorchester, Massachusetts.

The luxurious cruise ship will depart from Fort Lauderdale on March 24th 2018. Cabins are now on sale just log on to our official website for more details and to book your cabins now: www.LOVEANDHARMONYCRUISE.com or contact 1800-225-8757 or 305-438-9488.

