Man put his name on dad’s title 18 years ago

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

I went to my dad about another name I am seeing on his title for a place he bought 18 years now. He told me he didnt know it got there as the name belongs to a man who followed him to the ‘Housing’ who sold it to him. My dad cant read nor write.

We want the name removed because this man is collecting rent from the tenants we recently put there.

Tony

RESPONSE: Dear Tony,

The first step would be to research what happened 18 years ago. You will need to contact the Housing unit to ascertain how both names got on the title. The steps you would take after that are dependent on what you are told.

In the meantime, if this person is collecting money from the property, action can be taken against him and the tenant.

Legal Wiz

_________________________________________________________________________

EDITOR’S NOTES:

The above does not constitute legal advice. Inhouse senior journalists research and discuss with specialists eg attorneys-at-law, as necessary before posting responses. In conclusion, names are changed at times by request.



FOR PHYSICAL WORK: