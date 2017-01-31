Appetizer Recipes

Chef Noel Cunningham Mango & Peppercorn Goat Cheese Bruschetta

2 days ago
by Chef Noel Cunningham
Written by Chef Noel Cunningham

“This is a simple and absolutely delicious appetizer. The mango salsa atop creamy goat cheese and a crispy baguette slice yield an interesting combination of sweet, cheesy and peppery flavors. Your palate is definitely in for a treat here!” Chef Noel Cunningham,Cuisine by Noel

1 french baguette

4oz. goat cheese softened

1 mango, peeled, seeded and diced

1 tsp. salt

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tsp. fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

Cut off ends of baguette and discard. Cut remaining baguette into 18 slices, each about 1/2-inch thick. Arrange baguette slices in a single layer on a baking sheet and lightly brush with olive oil.

Broil in the preheated oven 1 to 2 minutes per side, until lightly toasted and golden. Remove from heat. While toast is still warm, spread a generous amount of goat cheese on one side of each toast.

In a medium bowl combine the mango, 3 tablespoons olive oil, salt, parsley and black pepper. Top each bread slice with equal amounts of the mango mixture and serve.

Chef’s Notes

– I used a goat cheese that had peppercorn. You can add 1 tablespoon of ground peppercorn to 40oz of goat cheese if you desire.

– Mango mixture can be made ahead of time.

– You can also substitute the goat cheese for cream cheese.

About the author

Chef Noel Cunningham

Chef Noel Cunningham, socially known as Chef Cunny, is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel and columnist at cooking sense magazine. His philosophy and passion are reflected in his move towards creating healthier cuisine along with showcasing Jamaican cuisine with a modern twist.

He recently appeared twice on CTV Winnipeg’s Morning Live, Kiss102.3fm, and was featured in the November 2015 and March 2016 issue of Jamaican Eats magazine. In the last 12 months, he was also featured in the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaica Observer and the Jamaican magazine. If that isn’t enough, he has under his belt many television appearances on Jamaica’s CVM TV: Television Jamaica’s morning program Smile Jamaica, Entertainment Report, Intense, Nyammings cooking show and Talk Jamaica Online Radio.

