Chef Noel Cunningham Mango & Peppercorn Goat Cheese Bruschetta

“This is a simple and absolutely delicious appetizer. The mango salsa atop creamy goat cheese and a crispy baguette slice yield an interesting combination of sweet, cheesy and peppery flavors. Your palate is definitely in for a treat here!” – Chef Noel Cunningham,Cuisine by Noel
1 french baguette
4oz. goat cheese softened
1 mango, peeled, seeded and diced
1 tsp. salt
1/2 cup olive oil
2 tsp. fresh parsley, chopped
1/2 tsp. black pepper
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.
Cut off ends of baguette and discard. Cut remaining baguette into 18 slices, each about 1/2-inch thick. Arrange baguette slices in a single layer on a baking sheet and lightly brush with olive oil.
Broil in the preheated oven 1 to 2 minutes per side, until lightly toasted and golden. Remove from heat. While toast is still warm, spread a generous amount of goat cheese on one side of each toast.
In a medium bowl combine the mango, 3 tablespoons olive oil, salt, parsley and black pepper. Top each bread slice with equal amounts of the mango mixture and serve.
Chef’s Notes
– I used a goat cheese that had peppercorn. You can add 1 tablespoon of ground peppercorn to 40oz of goat cheese if you desire.
– Mango mixture can be made ahead of time.
– You can also substitute the goat cheese for cream cheese.