Chef Noel Cunningham Mango & Peppercorn Goat Cheese Bruschetta

“This is a simple and absolutely delicious appetizer. The mango salsa atop creamy goat cheese and a crispy baguette slice yield an interesting combination of sweet, cheesy and peppery flavors. Your palate is definitely in for a treat here!” – Chef Noel Cunningham,Cuisine by Noel

1 french baguette

4oz. goat cheese softened

1 mango, peeled, seeded and diced

1 tsp. salt

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tsp. fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

Cut off ends of baguette and discard. Cut remaining baguette into 18 slices, each about 1/2-inch thick. Arrange baguette slices in a single layer on a baking sheet and lightly brush with olive oil.

Broil in the preheated oven 1 to 2 minutes per side, until lightly toasted and golden. Remove from heat. While toast is still warm, spread a generous amount of goat cheese on one side of each toast.

In a medium bowl combine the mango, 3 tablespoons olive oil, salt, parsley and black pepper. Top each bread slice with equal amounts of the mango mixture and serve.

Chef’s Notes

– I used a goat cheese that had peppercorn. You can add 1 tablespoon of ground peppercorn to 40oz of goat cheese if you desire.

– Mango mixture can be made ahead of time.

– You can also substitute the goat cheese for cream cheese.