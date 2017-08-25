Jamaican Food Fight: Mango vs Pineapple – Guess Who Won?

We asked our Facebook fans who would win a Jamaican food fight between Mango vs Pineapple. Here are the results and what some of what our fans wrote. Feel free to add your own comments.

Vote Count:

Mango – 80%

Pineapple – 20%

Selected Comments:

R Corona – Pineapple…who wins?Pineapple

P Cole – Mango all the way!!

M Eastham – Pine every time!

L Smith – You can’t eat pineapples as much as you can eat mangoes because after a while the pineapple starts to scratch your mouth giving you that tingling sensation

C Boldizsar – sorry but mangoes win hands down

Lindsay – pineapple lose all the time to mango.

D Cole – Mango by a landslide

S Allen – mango wins all the time

P Anderson – mango then pineapple comes second LOL

J Forbes – No contest…MANGO!!!

Contact us about the Jamaican food fight you would like to see. Be sure to check out our Facebook fan page.