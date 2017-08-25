Jamaican Food Fight: Mango vs Pineapple – Guess Who Won?

We asked our Facebook fans who would win a Jamaican food fight between Mango vs Pineapple. Here are the results and what some of what our fans wrote. Feel free to add your own comments.
Vote Count:
Mango – 80%
Pineapple – 20%
Selected Comments:
R Corona – Pineapple…who wins?Pineapple
P Cole – Mango all the way!!
M Eastham – Pine every time!
L Smith – You can’t eat pineapples as much as you can eat mangoes because after a while the pineapple starts to scratch your mouth giving you that tingling sensation
C Boldizsar – sorry but mangoes win hands down
Lindsay – pineapple lose all the time to mango.
D Cole – Mango by a landslide
S Allen – mango wins all the time
P Anderson – mango then pineapple comes second LOL
J Forbes – No contest…MANGO!!!
