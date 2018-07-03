Marcia Griffiths Denies Rumor, Upholds Authenticity of “Electric Boogie” Song

Marcia Griffiths, an iconic reggae artist, has defended the authenticity of the song “Electric Boogie,’ one of her classic recordings, in response to claims that the song is “really about” a vibrat***. The claims were made on EDM.com following statements by a journalist who allegedly spoke to Bunny Wailer, the writer of the song, and that Wailer confirmed it was “really about” a woman’s personal pleasure device. According to the Journalist, Wailer said, “Are you just figuring that out.” When news of this claim reached Griffiths, she expressed outrage and personally contacted Wailer to ask him if this online report was true. Bunny Wailer made it clear to Griffiths that he had never spoken to a reporter about “Electric Boogie.” He went on to say that he was “disgusted” at someone making a happy, fun, family-oriented song into something vulgar. He said he wanted to make it clear that the song is about music, the energy of music. Griffiths addressed the matter on her Instagram page, where she stated that her music is meant to “teach, educate and uplift.” She said both she and Bunny Wailer were very upset that someone would attack a song “made in love” and that they were both fighting back to defend their music against the social media rumor. “Electric Boogie,” which is also known as “Electric Slide,” is a hit song performed by Marcia Griffiths and released in 1982. The song was the inspiration for the dance also known as the “”Electric Slide,” which has become a staple at weddings and other celebrations in the United States. According to Wailer, he at no time has ever said that the song was inspired by anything other than Eddy Grant’s “Electric Avenue.” He added, that to say otherwise is “a falsehood” that offends his legacy, the legacy of Marcia Griffiths, and tarnishes the reputation of a song that is loved by millions of people around the world. Wailer has previously talked about writing the song for Griffiths, his childhood friend, in the 1970s. The song reached Number 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 list in 1990.

Photo Source: Marcia Griffiths Facebook