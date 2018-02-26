Maxi Priest Romantic and Love Songs

By Stan Evan Smith, Senior Music Editor Jamaicans.com

Reggae vocalist, Maxi Priest is the most successful solo act in British reggae. He’s sold over 15 million albums worldwide. Priest has succeeded in transcending his genre without losing the essence of who he is. Priest is one of only two British reggae acts (along with UB40) to have an American Billboard number one. He’s long mastered the art of romance bringing the sound of lovers’ rock to a global audience.

(1) Roberta Flack & Maxi Priest – Set the Night to Music –



(2) Woman In You –



(3) Groovin’ in the Midnight –



(4) Crazy Love –



(5) House Call – (Your Body Can’t Lie to Me W/Shabba Ranks) –



(6) Let Me Know –



(7) Never Did Say Goodbye –



(8) Goodbye to Love Again –



(9) Space In My Heart –



(10) Should I –



(11) Close to you (HQ)-

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PMHYPhaNRVA"> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(12) Love Don’t Come Easy –



Special Mention:

Easy To Love –



Wild World –



Human Work of Art –



Just A Little Bit Longer –



Maxi Priest – Perfect Love-



Without A Woman ft. Beres Hammond –



The Ready Posse Sings Revival Selection Feat. Dancing Mood/Simmer Down/Time Is The Master/Love-



Love Train –

