MIME Ltd and Fay Ann Lyons Alvarez, No Longer on Miss Universe Journey

MIME Limited, the company steered by Asylum Vikings female vocalist, Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez, takes this time to congratulate Yvonne Clarke on her reinstatement as Miss Trinidad and Tobago in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant to be held later this month in the United States.

At this time, MIME Ltd and Fay Ann Lyons- Alvarez wish to inform all and sundry that all efforts beyond this juncture, will be handled by Ms. Clarke’s team of professionals, all of whom she has personally contracted.

As the journey to Las Vegas climaxes, we wish to reiterate that Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez and her company are in no way a part of the final leg of Ms. Clarke’s ambitious move to bring home the Miss Universe title.

We wish her the very best in her endeavors.