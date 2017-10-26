Mingling on the Mezzanine at HHG Expo 2017, October 27-29, 2017, Kingston

The Health, Home and Garden Expo is back for its 11th staging and promises to be three days of nonstop fun and entertainment, promoting positive vibes for positive living. This weekend, October 27-29, the National Arena will be the stage for a riveting line-up of talented performers, colourful array of exhibits, exciting reveals, health related talks, decorating and gardening workshops, product launches, sampling, giveaways and so much more.

HHG 2017 boasts an explosive kick-off event this Friday, with an afternoon concert featuring performances from Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) at 1:30. The session is expected to have patrons and students from across the island, moving to good music while viewing creative expressions and exhibitions.

But, by evening, according to HHG Expo Coordinator, Fay Wint, the real party begins with ‘Mingling on the Mezzanine’(6:00pm-10:00pm), the pièce de résistance of Opening Day – The newest addition to the Expo activities. Mingling on the Mezzanine transforms a section of the second level of the Arena into an ultra chic, vibrant lounge. The after-work chill-spot will serve up signature drinks and wines along with tasty nibbles, games, while vibing to Sparkles Disco and Profile Band, out of the north coast.

“We are really excited about this feature as we head into HHG Expo 2017. The event has something for everyone – children, women, men, health conscious, garden lovers, decor and art lovers. We are stepping out this year with renewed energy and panache. Mingling on the Mezzanine is the perfect first step. The place to be after work on the Friday,” Wint said.

Saturday at the HHG Expo carries a similar vibe, but with a twist. An afternoon performance by a JCDC Mento Band will have patrons rocking and swaying as their cultural expressions mimic the authentic Jamaican flare of the almost 200 booth exhibitions. The evening then comes alive with a spirited performance by Jamaica’s very own, Fab 5.

Then on the final day, the entertainment promises to be nothing short of spectacular with live performances by Kitanya Stanley at 11:30 am with Hallelujah and Beautiful Day gospel artiste, Jermaine Edwards at 8 pm.

The HHG Expo, a fun-filled family event excites for only $600 (adults) and children, $250.

Doors open from 10 am to 10 pm daily from October 27-29 at the National Arena.