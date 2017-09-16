Minnesota Football Fans Get Jamaican Food Option at Stadium

Four new food vendors have been made available to fans at the West Plaza area of TCF Bank Stadium in response to their requests for more food choices at Gopher football games. Included in the new dining options are jerk pork, Jamaican beef patties, jerk chicken cooked Kingston-style and flavor-enhancing sauces from the Pimento Jamaican Kitchen. The restaurant was named the best place to find Jamaican food in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis/St. Paul by the online review website Thrillist. The chefs at Pimento Jamaican Kitchen use traditional family recopies that focus on spicy meat dishes and homemade sauces. The stadium venue will be the third location where diners can find the Pimento Jamaican Kitchen restaurant; there is its Food Network contest-winning food court and its store on Nicolette Avenue. At the stadium, Pimento Jamaican Kitchen’s food can be enjoyed at high-top tables and drink rails overlooking the field.

The story behind Pimento Jamaican Kitchen

In Fall of 2009, Yoni, a Jewish rapper from MN, moved in next to Tomme, a Jamaican business executive. After years of BBQs & a trip to Tomme’s hometown of Kingston, Pimento Jamaican Kitchen was born. Winners of Food Network’s Food Court Wars, Pimento is a fast casual restaurant offering authentic Jamaican street food using family recipes, chef-inspired techniques & fresh local ingredients. With Pimento’s 2nd location & food truck opening in 2014, PJK is poised to go nationwide. We feel that healthy, flavorful food, served fast & affordable with sustainable ingredients is the future of food.