Miss G’s Simple Jamaican Gungo Peas and Rice Recipe

Another variation of the kidney beans and rice, this dish makes use of coconut cream. If you are a coconut lover, like me, you will always be a fan of this Jamaican dish. Gungo peas were something new to me and it completely fulfills the high standards of Jamaican cuisine. A must try for those who haven’t tried this before!

Ingredients

  • 1 can Gungo peas, or pigeon peas (19oz), do not drain the liquid
  • ⅓ pack Creamed coconut
  • 1 Small onion or 2 stalks scallion, chopped
  • 2 garlic Cloves, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon thyme
  • Salt and black pepper, as per taste
  • Water
  • 2 cups Long grain rice (rinsed and drained)

Directions

  1. Collect the liquid from the can of the gungo peas in a saucepan and add equal quantity of water in it.
  2. Add in the onions, chopped garlic, some thyme and sprinkle some salt and pepper in it.
  3. Stir in the creamed coconut and pour some more water in the saucepan. Keep stirring it well.
  4. Once it comes to boil, add the rice and let it boil over high flame for couple of minutes.
  5. Thereafter, reduce the flame to low and cook it covered till the rice is cooked through.
  6. Flip and fluff the rice once using a fork. Serve hot.

