Miss G’s Simple Jamaican Gungo Peas and Rice Recipe

Another variation of the kidney beans and rice, this dish makes use of coconut cream. If you are a coconut lover, like me, you will always be a fan of this Jamaican dish. Gungo peas were something new to me and it completely fulfills the high standards of Jamaican cuisine. A must try for those who haven’t tried this before!



Ingredients



1 can Gungo peas, or pigeon peas (19oz) , do not drain the liquid

⅓ pack Creamed coconut

1 Small onion or 2 stalks scallion, chopped

2 garlic Cloves, chopped

1 teaspoon thyme

Salt and black pepper, as per taste

Water

2 cups Long grain rice (rinsed and drained)

Directions