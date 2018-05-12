Miss G’s Simple Jamaican Gungo Peas and Rice Recipe

Another variation of the kidney beans and rice, this dish makes use of coconut cream. If you are a coconut lover, like me, you will always be a fan of this Jamaican dish. Gungo peas were something new to me and it completely fulfills the high standards of Jamaican cuisine. A must try for those who haven’t tried this before!
Ingredients
- 1 can Gungo peas, or pigeon peas (19oz), do not drain the liquid
- ⅓ pack Creamed coconut
- 1 Small onion or 2 stalks scallion, chopped
- 2 garlic Cloves, chopped
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- Salt and black pepper, as per taste
- Water
- 2 cups Long grain rice (rinsed and drained)
Directions
- Collect the liquid from the can of the gungo peas in a saucepan and add equal quantity of water in it.
- Add in the onions, chopped garlic, some thyme and sprinkle some salt and pepper in it.
- Stir in the creamed coconut and pour some more water in the saucepan. Keep stirring it well.
- Once it comes to boil, add the rice and let it boil over high flame for couple of minutes.
- Thereafter, reduce the flame to low and cook it covered till the rice is cooked through.
- Flip and fluff the rice once using a fork. Serve hot.