Miss G’s Simple Jamaican Rice and Peas Recipe

One quality of great, authentic food that pulls us towards it is its aroma. And that’s where this dish tops the chart. The combination of kidney beans cooked in coconut milk and rice is just too much to resist. I love the way it is made traditionally but there are occasions when you may not have time to soak the kidney peas overnight and and make the coconut milk from “scratch”. When I had it most recently at a friend’s place, they used Uncle Ben’s rice, which certainly enhances the overall flavour of the dish. Do try this Simple Jamaican Rice and Peas recipe once and see the magic yourself.
Ingredients
- 1 can of Kidney beans in Coconut milk (19 oz), Be sure preserve the Coconut milk of the can for later use.
- 1 can of Coconut milk (14 oz)
- 1 onion or 2 stalks scallion, chopped
- 2 Garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
- 1 teaspoon Dried thyme
- Salt and Black Pepper, as per taste
- 2 cups Long grain rice (rinsed and drained)
- Water (approx. 1-2/3 cups)
Directions
- Combine the coconut milk from both cans in a bowl (the can of kidney beans and the can of coconut milk).
- Add some water to it so that the total quantity of liquid is 4 cups.
- Pour this combined liquid in a large pot and add the beans, onions, garlic and thyme to it.
- Sprinkle some salt and pepper and stir it well.
- Put the drained rice in it and bring it to boil over high heat for a couple of minutes.
- Thereafter, reduce the heat and cook it covered for 15-20 minutes till the rice is well cooked and all the liquid is absorbed.
- Once ready and serve hot.