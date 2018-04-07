Miss G’s Simple Jamaican Rice and Peas Recipe

One quality of great, authentic food that pulls us towards it is its aroma. And that’s where this dish tops the chart. The combination of kidney beans cooked in coconut milk and rice is just too much to resist. I love the way it is made traditionally but there are occasions when you may not have time to soak the kidney peas overnight and and make the coconut milk from “scratch”. When I had it most recently at a friend’s place, they used Uncle Ben’s rice, which certainly enhances the overall flavour of the dish. Do try this Simple Jamaican Rice and Peas recipe once and see the magic yourself.

Ingredients



1 can of Kidney beans in Coconut milk (19 oz), Be sure preserve the Coconut milk of the can for later use.

1 can of Coconut milk (14 oz)

1 onion or 2 stalks scallion, chopped

2 Garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1 teaspoon Dried thyme

Salt and Black Pepper, as per taste

2 cups Long grain rice (rinsed and drained)

Water (approx. 1-2/3 cups)

Directions