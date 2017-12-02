Appetizer Recipes

Miss G’s Simple Jamaican Saltfish Fritters Recipe

by Miss G
Simple Jamaican Saltfish Fritters Recipe
Written by Miss G

When I think of it, my Saltfish Fritters recipe is one passed-over-generations recipe. My mother used to make it for me when I used to be “semi-hungry or sad”, and I do the same for my kids. They come rushing to me asking for something good to eat for breakfast, and I end up serving their all-time favorite dish to them. Believe me, there isn’t any better feeling than your kids hugging you for a delicious dish!  Just pick up the Jamaican spices and herbs in your kitchen and feel free to re-create my Jamaican Saltfish Fritters Recipe!

Ingredients

  • ½ lb of Saltfish
  • 3 cups of flour
  • 4 teaspoons ground black pepper
  • 3 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, peeled and chopped
  • 1 scotch bonnet pepper, finely chopped
  • Salt to taste (optional)
  • 2 cups of water
  • Oil for frying

Directions

  1. Place the Saltfish in water for 25-30 minutes. Once the fish is well-soaked, shred it into flakes.
  2. Take a large mixing bowl and sift the flour, black pepper and baking powder in it. 
  3. Add the Saltfish along with onions, garlic and bonnet peppers.
  4. Pour in some water while stirring it so as to give it a uniform consistency.
  5. Heat some oil in a deep pan over medium heat and spoon the fish mixture in it. Let them fry for around 8-10 minutes till they turn golden brown. Flip to fry from both the sides.
  6. Once done, remove them over paper towels to drain the extra oil and serve them hot.

