Miss G’s Simple Jamaican Saltfish Fritters Recipe

When I think of it, my Saltfish Fritters recipe is one passed-over-generations recipe. My mother used to make it for me when I used to be “semi-hungry or sad”, and I do the same for my kids. They come rushing to me asking for something good to eat for breakfast, and I end up serving their all-time favorite dish to them. Believe me, there isn’t any better feeling than your kids hugging you for a delicious dish! Just pick up the Jamaican spices and herbs in your kitchen and feel free to re-create my Jamaican Saltfish Fritters Recipe!
Ingredients
- ½ lb of Saltfish
- 3 cups of flour
- 4 teaspoons ground black pepper
- 3 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 garlic clove, peeled and chopped
- 1 scotch bonnet pepper, finely chopped
- Salt to taste (optional)
- 2 cups of water
- Oil for frying
Directions
- Place the Saltfish in water for 25-30 minutes. Once the fish is well-soaked, shred it into flakes.
- Take a large mixing bowl and sift the flour, black pepper and baking powder in it.
- Add the Saltfish along with onions, garlic and bonnet peppers.
- Pour in some water while stirring it so as to give it a uniform consistency.
- Heat some oil in a deep pan over medium heat and spoon the fish mixture in it. Let them fry for around 8-10 minutes till they turn golden brown. Flip to fry from both the sides.
- Once done, remove them over paper towels to drain the extra oil and serve them hot.