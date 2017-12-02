Miss G’s Simple Jamaican Saltfish Fritters Recipe

When I think of it, my Saltfish Fritters recipe is one passed-over-generations recipe. My mother used to make it for me when I used to be “semi-hungry or sad”, and I do the same for my kids. They come rushing to me asking for something good to eat for breakfast, and I end up serving their all-time favorite dish to them. Believe me, there isn’t any better feeling than your kids hugging you for a delicious dish! Just pick up the Jamaican spices and herbs in your kitchen and feel free to re-create my Jamaican Saltfish Fritters Recipe!



Ingredients

½ lb of Saltfish

3 cups of flour

4 teaspoons ground black pepper

3 teaspoon baking powder

1 onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled and chopped

1 scotch bonnet pepper, finely chopped

Salt to taste (optional)

2 cups of water

Oil for frying

Directions