Montego Bay, Jamaica among Top 10 Trending Locations for Canadian Vacations

Canadians enjoy spending their winter holidays in sunny locations far from the snow. According to KAYAK, the world’s top travel search engine, found the vacation spot of Montego Bay in Jamaica to be popular with Canadians planning their winter travel.

One popular spot was Montego Bay (aka Mobay), which held the top-trending holiday destination for Canadians, showing a 53 percent increase in searches in 2017 compared to 2016 totals. Because Jamaica was not damaged by the two major hurricanes in the Caribbean region this year, it is an easy choice for those favoring a Caribbean holiday. Montego Bay is also a top wedding destination for couples who want to honeymoon with friends and families. Particular mention was made of the GoldenEye Hotel & Resort, a must-see for fans of James Bond.

Other destinations searched for by Canadians looking for the perfect holiday vacation included Cape Town in South Africa and Lima and Machu Picchu in Peru, as well as Bogota, Colombia, and Cancun and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico.

